National Junior U16 Badminton Championship Begins In Charsadda

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

CHARSADDA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) ::The National Junior U16 Badminton Championship part of the KP National U16 Games got underway here at Abdul Wali Khan sports Complex, Charsadda wherein Secretary Sports KP Abid Majeed was formally inaugurated.

Players were showing their skills in seven male and four female events while badminton competitions were underway in Abdul Wali Khan Complex, Charsadda, Secretary Sports Abid Majeed inaugurated the squash competitions at Peshawar Sports Complex.

Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asfandyar Khan Khattak, Director Operations Syed Thaqleen Shah and Director Projects Murad Ali Mohmand, Director Blue Tone Squash academy Wazir Gul,Chief Referee Squash Munawar Zaman accompanied him.

Secretary Sports Abid Majeed while talking to the media said that the U16 Talent Hunt program was a link in the same chain. Sports opportunities and best facilities were being provided to the players in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and this would continue in the future as well.

The teams of Balochistan and Sindh got a bye in the Badminton Team Events Girls competition. The match would be played between Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Sindh.

In the matches played at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex, Peshawar, Fahad Sharif of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated Abdul Basit of Sindh. Hamad Khan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated Anas Dilshad of Sindh by 11-4, 11-4 and 11-4 while in the third match. Mutahir Ali of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated Muhammad Zaman of Sindh by 11-3, 11-2 and 11-8.

In Volleyball competitions. Secretary General of the Provincial Volleyball Association Khalid Waqar and Vice President Faqir Mohammad Awan inaugurated the competitions. In the opening day matches, Gilgit-Baltistan team won against Punjab by 25-23, 256 and 25-12 while in the second match, Azad Jammu and Kashmir defeated Sindh by 25-17, 25-12.

In the Hockey competition, Sindh stunned Punjab by 1-0 in a thrilling match. Both Sindh and Punjab gave each other a tough fight but Sindh mostly dominated the proceedings and did not give much time to Punjab to play with free hands. Sindh took the lead in the 56th minute when full-back Faraz sounded the board with a big bang. Punjab tried to level the tally but failed and thus lost the match.

