National Kabaddi C'ship 2024 From July 12
Muhammad Rameez Published July 06, 2024 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) The Inter Departmental National (Asian Style) Kabaddi Championship 2024 will roll into action from July 12, at Liaquat Gymnasium Islamabad.
Secretary General Pakistan Kabaddi Federation, Muhammad Sarwar Rana said on Tuesday that seven teams of various department’s will take part in the championship including Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Wapda, Higher education Commission, Pakistan Railways and Pakistan Police.
The managers’ meeting will be held on July 11 while final match will be played on July 14.
Rana said that the players, who would perform well in the championship would be included in the national team.
The selected players will participate in the Asian Indoor Games to be played in Thailand in November this year.
