ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The National Kabaddi Championship organized by Pakistan Kabaddi Federation would be held here at the Jinnah Stadium of Pakistan sports Complex from Wednesday.

"All preparations for the championship have been completed and teams from thirteen departments, provincial and regional associations affiliated with the federation from across the country will participate in the championship," Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) Secretary General Muhammad Sarwar Rana told APP.

He said teams including Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, Wapda, Railways, Pakistan Police, Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) Wah, Higher education Commission (HEC), Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad would feature in the championship.

"The championship will continue till March 3. Prizes will be distributed among the winning players at the end of the championship," he said.