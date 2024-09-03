National Kabaddi players training camp begins

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) The training camp of the national team players in preparations for the World Beach Kabaddi Championship kicked off here at the Pakistan sports Complex on Tuesday.

According to Secretary General, Pakistan Kabaddi Federation, Muhammad Sarwar Rana, the selected players will participate in the World Beach Kabaddi Championship to be played in Iran from September 25 to 30.

He said that players from different countries will take part in the Championship.

A total of 18 players have been invited for National training Beach Kabaddi camp including Usman Ahmed, Afaq Khan, Shoaib Mumtaz Ali, Junaid Khan, Kashif Razzaq, Mudassar Ali, Muhammad Safian, Bilal Khan, Usman Khalid, Usman Ghani, Farhan Ali, Muhammad Amjad Ali, Akhlaq Ahmed, Muhammad Usman Arshad, Muhammad Imran, Waqar Ali, Said ul Maluke Khan and Farman Ali. Nabeel Ahmed Rana are performing coaching responsibilities.