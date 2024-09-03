National Kabaddi Players Training Camp Begins
Muhammad Rameez Published September 03, 2024 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) The training camp of the national team players in preparations for the World Beach Kabaddi Championship kicked off here at the Pakistan sports Complex on Tuesday.
According to Secretary General, Pakistan Kabaddi Federation, Muhammad Sarwar Rana, the selected players will participate in the World Beach Kabaddi Championship to be played in Iran from September 25 to 30.
He said that players from different countries will take part in the Championship.
A total of 18 players have been invited for National training Beach Kabaddi camp including Usman Ahmed, Afaq Khan, Shoaib Mumtaz Ali, Junaid Khan, Kashif Razzaq, Mudassar Ali, Muhammad Safian, Bilal Khan, Usman Khalid, Usman Ghani, Farhan Ali, Muhammad Amjad Ali, Akhlaq Ahmed, Muhammad Usman Arshad, Muhammad Imran, Waqar Ali, Said ul Maluke Khan and Farman Ali. Nabeel Ahmed Rana are performing coaching responsibilities.
Recent Stories
SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..
Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations
Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series
National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges
TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation
After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..
Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024
GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women
Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..
Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator
More Stories From Sports
-
Khawar Hyat Memorial Tennis Tournament sees intense quarter-final matches42 minutes ago
-
Bangladesh secures historic series win over Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Bangladesh secures historic series win over Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Jansher Khan hails PM for extending all-out support to undergo operation successfully2 hours ago
-
Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series4 hours ago
-
Brazilian swimmer seals golden Paralympic treble, transgender sprinter makes history17 hours ago
-
Japan ease past US to clinch first Paralympics wheelchair rugby gold17 hours ago
-
Brazilian swimmer Gabrielzinho wins third gold at Paris Paralympics17 hours ago
-
Guity wins battle of Paralympic amputee sprinters17 hours ago
-
Seeded players continue dominance at Khawar Hayat Tennis Tournament20 hours ago
-
US Open under fire for 'total mess' of late finishes20 hours ago
-
Senate unanimously adopts resolution to felicitate Olympic gold medalist Athlete Arshad Nadeem20 hours ago