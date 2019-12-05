National Level Artists From All Provinces To Perform At Desert Rally
Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 08:16 PM
Artists from all the provinces of Pakistan and national-level singers will perform at Cultural Night of Cholistan Desert Rally 2020
This was told by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry while presiding over a meeting at his office here Thursday.
The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Tanveer Jhandeer, Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Peerzada and Regional Manager Tourism Development Corporation Punjab Shahid Mehmood. The meeting was told that handicrafts bazaar will be set up at the rally to promote Pakistani culture especially of Southern Punjab and the Cholistan. The meeting was also told that camel race, horse race and camel dance will be part of the event.