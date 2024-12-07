National 'Main Road Cycling Championship' Held
Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 07, 2024 | 08:50 PM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) The National Main Road Cycling Championship 2024 was held in Lahore on Saturday.
Teams from all major departments and provinces participated in the event. In the 40-kilometre individual race, Mohammad Bilal of Pakistan Army won the gold medal.
Overall, Pakistan Army secured all three medals and claimed the first position with 79 points.
