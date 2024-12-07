National 'Main Road Cycling Championship' held

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) The National Main Road Cycling Championship 2024 was held in Lahore on Saturday.

Teams from all major departments and provinces participated in the event. In the 40-kilometre individual race, Mohammad Bilal of Pakistan Army won the gold medal.

Overall, Pakistan Army secured all three medals and claimed the first position with 79 points.