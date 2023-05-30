ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :The two-day 6th National Mas-Wrestling Championship 2023 would be held at the Sports Gymnasium Gujranwala in collaboration with Sports Department Gujranwala and Wapda Town Society from June 3.

President Pakistan Mas-Wrestling Federation, Nawab Furqan Khan told APP that as many as 22 teams including Wapda, Pakistan Army, Police and others from across the country were expected to participate in the Championship to conclude on June 4.

Furqan said the Kyrgyzstan Ambassador to Pakistan would be the chief guest of the ceremony along with other guests. Rs10,000 would be the awarded to the winner while Rs7,500 to the runner up and Rs5,000 for third position.

He said the federation was taking all-out steps to promote healthy sports activities among youth of the country.