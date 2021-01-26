UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Master Cup Table Tennis Championship To Start On Thursday

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 04:25 PM

National Master Cup Table Tennis Championship to start on Thursday

The second Youth Empowering National Master Cup Table Tennis Championship will start on Thursday at Lala Rafique Sports Arena, Peshawar Sports Complex here

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :The second Youth Empowering National Master Cup Table Tennis Championship will start on Thursday at Lala Rafique sports Arena, Peshawar Sports Complex here.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Table Tennis Association Senior Vice President and Organizing Secretary Kifayat Ullah Orakzai said this while talking to media men here on Tuesday. Tournament Director Syed Jaber, Absar Welfare Foundation CEO Absar Ali, and District Sports Officer Tehseen Ullah accompanied him.

He said that Directorate of Sports has extended all out support in holding the Championship wherein more than 100 men and women players from across the country are taking part.

The National Masters Cup Table Tennis Championship is starting from January 28 at Qayyum Sports Complex Peshawar under the auspices of the Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Provincial Table Tennis Association. The Championship will continue till February 1.

All arrangements have been made for the Championship in which all the teams will arrive in Peshawar by January 27, 2021. Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Table Tennis Association Muhammad Hanif Orakzai would grace the occasion as chief guest and would formally inaugurate the Championship while the Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

Related Topics

Tennis Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports January February Women Media All From

Recent Stories

Covid-19 claims six lives in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

Traders hold blood donation camp for thalassemia c ..

4 minutes ago

PMC enhances 240 medical colleges' seats for Punja ..

4 minutes ago

Tajik leader says country has no virus but urges p ..

4 minutes ago

Putin Offers Condolences to Family of Late Ex-Depu ..

8 minutes ago

German serial killer charged over French cold case ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.