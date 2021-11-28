UrduPoint.com

National Men, 2nd National Women Elite Boxing Championship To Get Underway

Sun 28th November 2021 | 09:30 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :DHA Lahore 38th National men Boxing Championship and 2nd National Women championship which get underway here tomorrow, Monday promises exciting bouts and will be a step forward for the further promotion of the game in the country.

This was stated by Officials of Pakistan Boxing Federation and DHA Lahore here on Sunday at a news conference to highlight the salient features of both the events at Captain Fasih Babar Amin (Shaheed) Sports Complex, Phase 6, DHA.

Addressing the presser, President and Secretary of Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF), Muhammad Khalid Mahmood and Lt. Col Muhammad Nasir Ijaz Tung (retd) thanked DHA management for their relentless support and untiring efforts in organizing this competition.

While sharing the details of the championship they said, "Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) officials stated that a total of 13 Men teams including Pakistan Army (Defending Champions as winners of the 2019 Boxing Championship), Navy, Air Force, WAPDA, Police and Pakistan Railways will participate. While 07 women teams, namely Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, KPK, AJK, Federal Area (Islamabad) and Gilgit-Baltistan will compete in a total of 153 bouts in different weight categories over 05 days for the 2021 boxing championship. So far, we have received a total of 145 men and 27 women entries in this championship and AIBA rules and regulations will apply to this event".

Both PBF officials were confident that Pakistan has talented pugilists which can win laurels for the country in the international arena if adequately supported.

"This championship is a step forward in that direction," they asserted.

DHA Lahore Director Sports Brig Munir Ahmad (retd) said, sports activities have been an integral part of human existence in every society. It not only helps build character, but is also beneficial for mental and physical well-being. Sports provide opportunities to athletes to learn skills, sportsmanship, commitment, respect, discipline and above all team work. In short it has evolved into a way of life called "Sports Science" which is an in-depth study of the competitive sports, exercise, training and leisure sports. Latest and fully equipped sports infrastructure plays a pivotal role in helping achieve excellence in professional sports.

He said DHA Lahore is making steady strides in this direction and is all set to hold the 2nd National event cementing its repute as a highly professional organization with the capacity and commitment to organize mega National events Captain Fasih Babar Amin (Shaheed) Sports Complex features a range of sporting facilities including a Jogging track and flood lights to host night sports. Indoor facilities include Martial Arts Hall, Basketball & Badminton Courts, gender dedicated Gyms, two Tennis Courts, two Futsal Courts and a cricket ground with a pavilion and seating capacity of 400 people. This sports complex has the capacity to hold National level competitions for Badminton, Tennis and Basketball, he concluded. At the end a newly designed boxing championship belt along with medals were unveiled.

