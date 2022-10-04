LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Karate Federation is organizing 29th National Men and women Karate Championship here from October 14 at DHA sports complex.

A spokesman for the PKF said on Tuesday the DHA was extending cooperation to hold the three day premier judo activity.

Teams from all the affiliated units of PKF, including WAPDA, Army, Railways, Police, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, KP, HEC and Islamabad are participating in the competition.

Following events and weight categories will be contested, (Men) Individual Kumite, (below 50 kg ),(below 67 kg ) and above 84 kg, Team Kumite, Individual Kata, Team Kata, Women, Individual Kumite, below 45 Kg, below 50 Kg, below 55 Kg ,below 61Kg, below 68 Kg,above 68 Kg.

Individual Kata, Team Kata and Team Kumite.