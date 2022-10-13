National men and women karate championship to get underway

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :By Sohail Ali Pakistan Karate Federation is organizing 29th National Men and women Karate Championship here from tomorrow, Friday at DHA sports complex.

A spokesman of PKF told APP on Thursday that DHA is extending cooperation to hold the three day premier judo activity.

Teams from all the affiliated units of PKF, including WAPDA, Army, Railways, Police, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, KP, HEC and Islamabad are participating in the competition.

Following events and weight categories will be contested,(Men) Individual Kumite,(below 50 kg d, below 67 kg g, above 84 kg, Team Kumite, Individual Kata, Team Kata, (Women) Individual Kumite, below 55 kg below 75 kg, below 60 kg below 84 kg, below 55 Kg f) above 68 Kg, below 45 Kg, below 61Kg, Individual Kata, Team Kata, Team Kumite.

" The outstanding players of the event will be shortlisted and will be considered for their selection in the national squads for representing the country in international events abroad ", he said.

He said PKF is taking all out measures for the further development of the game and holding of national level junior , senior and women events is a part of the development plan to expand the base of the game and to have a pool of talented players.