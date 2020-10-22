National men senior hockey championship from Nov 3

The premier event of domestic hockey, 66th Edition of the National Senior Hockey Championship will be played from November 3 to 23 at Mari Petroleum Hockey Stadium, Ayub Park, Rawalpindi

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ):The premier event of domestic hockey, 66th Edition of the National Senior Hockey Championship will be played from November 3 to 23 at Mari Petroleum Hockey Stadium, Ayub Park, Rawalpindi.

According to the ranking of the 65th National Hockey Championship eight teams have already qualified for the event, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Hockey Federation here on Thursday.

The participating teams are, National Bank of Pakistan, Sui Southern Gas Company, Pakistan WAPDA, Pakistan Army, PIAC, Pakistan Navy, Port Qasim Karachi and Pakistan Police.

The Championship will be played according to Tournament Regulations issued by the FIH/enforced by the PHF.

Two top teams of the Tray Championship which is in progress will be eligible to participate in this completion, he said.