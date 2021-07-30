ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :The National Men Throwball Championship under the auspices of Pakistan Throwball Federation and in collaboration with Department of sports and Youth Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will kick off from August 5, at Batakundi Naran.

Secretary General, Pakistan Throwball Federation, Maqbool Arian said the arrangements of the Championship would be finalized in the Organizing Committee meeting to be held on August 1, under the Chairmanship of President, KP Throwball Association, Khaliq ur Rehman.

"The National Men and Women Throwball Championships were not played last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Invitation letters of the Championship has been sent to 12 teams of the country, including Wapda, Police, Pakistan Navy, Culligan, Agha Khan Youth Sports board, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Azad Jamu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan," he said.

He said the officials of the teams would confirm their participation in the Championship until July 27.

"The manager's meeting of the participating teams will be held on August 4. The draws of the championship will be announced in the meeting besides delivering lectures to the teams about awareness of the new rules of the Championship," he said. The semifinals and final of the championship would be played on August 7 while the trophies, medals and certificates will also be delivered at the concluding ceremony.

