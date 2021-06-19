National men, women judo championships postponed

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :National men and women judo championships have been postponed for an indefinite period, Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) said on Saturday.

The 27th Men and 10th Women National Judo Championships were scheduled to be held from June 26 to 30 at Qayyum Stadium Peshawar.

"The Directorate General of Sports, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has shown its inability to provide the accommodation and venue for the event due to the government's instructions on COVID-19 protocol.

"The PJF tried its best to generate this judo activity but unfortunately now due to these inevitable circumstances we've decided to postpone it," Secretary PJF Mansoor Ahmed told APP.

However, he said sufficient time would be given for any future activity, which would be held after lifting of the ban on close contact sports.

The male judokas were set to contest in -66 kg,-73 kg,-81kg,-90kg and +90kg weight divisions, whereas female were to compete in -52 kg, -57kg,-63kg,-70kg and +70kg divisions.

