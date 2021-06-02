National Men, Women Wushu Championship in Quetta from June 24: Najam Ullah

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :The 23rd National Men and 13th Women Wushu Championships will be held in Quetta from June 24- 28, 2021, Secretary KP Wushu Association Najamullah Safi told APP here on Wednesday.

He said to select strong Men and Women teams, the KP Wushu Association have set up a coaching and training camp wherein players in different categories would be imparting training and coaching under qualified coaches.

He said, Pakistan Wushu Federation would be hosting the National Wushu Championship for Men and Women players in Quetta, Balochistan with the support of Pakistan sports board wherein teams from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir, and all departments including Pakistan Army, Pakistan Wapda, Pakistan Railways, Pakistan Police and host Balochistan would participate.

He said the training camps for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa players are being supervised by international qualified coach Rehmat Gul Afridi with other coaches including Khizrullah.

In this regard, Najamullah Safi, who is also a qualified coach, said that the Men and Women players would compete in different weight categories including 44kg, 48kg, 52kg, 56kg, 60kg, 65kg, 70 kg, 75kg, 80kg, 90kg and Open weight. He said besides weights categories, the players would also perform in 10 different styles of Talo. Najam Ullah said that Men and Women players would be purely selected on performance for the camps before short-listed the final squad.

He said, last year despite Coronavirus, the teams of KP had given excellent performances. Najam Ullah Safi said that the efforts of Umbareen Malik, the female Secretary of Pakistan Wushu Federation and Rehmat Gul Afridi, the President of the KP Wushu Association, had given a lot of impetus as far as the promotion of Wushu in Pakistan is concerned.