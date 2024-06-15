National Men's Baseball C'ship From June 30
Muhammad Rameez Published June 15, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) The 25th National Men's Baseball Championship would kick off from June 30 in Rawalpindi.
All provincial teams and affiliated units including Balochistan, K.P, Sindh, Punjab, Islamabad, Army, Wapda, Police and HEC will participate.
According to Secretary General Pakistan Federation Baseball Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, all provincial teams and affiliated units including Balochistan, KP, Punjab, Sindh, Islamabad, Pakistan Army, Wapda, Police and HEC would participate in the championship.
He said the Names of Organizing Secretary, Coordinator, Chairman Technical Committee, Media Coordinator and other members of organizing committee would be announced later.
"The championship is expected to showcase the best of baseball talent from across the country," he said.
Shah said the organizing committee was working hard to ensure a successful and memorable event.
"Pakistan Federation Baseball has sent a letter to all the participating units announcing the organization of the 25th National Men's Baseball Championship, in response to which all the teams and units have started their preparations and training for the event," he said.
