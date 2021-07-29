National men’s cricket team arrives in Guyana for T20I series remainder

(@fidahassanain)

The squad will remain isolate in their rooms and will undergo tests for COVID-19 later today.

Guyana: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 29th, 2021) Pakistan men’s cricket team on Thursday arrived in Guyana from Barbados to play remaining matches of T20I series against the West Indies.

The National squad will undergo for COVID-19 later today.

All players and officials will remain in room isolation for one day until the result of the Covid 19 tests return negative.

The second T20I match of the series between Pakistan and the West Indies will be played on July 31 at Providence Stadium while third and fourth will take place on August 1 and 3.

It may be mentioned here that the hosts scored 85/5 in a match reduced to nine-overs-per-side while the first T20I of the series was called off after first innings.