UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Men’s Cricket Team Arrives In Guyana For T20I Series Remainder

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 06:13 PM

National men’s cricket team arrives in Guyana for T20I series remainder

The squad will remain isolate in their rooms and will undergo tests for COVID-19 later today.

Guyana: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 29th, 2021) Pakistan men’s cricket team on Thursday arrived in Guyana from Barbados to play remaining matches of T20I series against the West Indies.

The National squad will undergo for COVID-19 later today.

All players and officials will remain in room isolation for one day until the result of the Covid 19 tests return negative.

The second T20I match of the series between Pakistan and the West Indies will be played on July 31 at Providence Stadium while third and fourth will take place on August 1 and 3.

It may be mentioned here that the hosts scored 85/5 in a match reduced to nine-overs-per-side while the first T20I of the series was called off after first innings.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Providence Barbados Guyana May July August All From

Recent Stories

Etihad Rail completes excavation of GCC’s longes ..

14 minutes ago

ECP issues show cause notice to Imran Khan for not ..

28 minutes ago

Pakistan sets 31st August deadline for Coronavirus ..

44 minutes ago

PTCL signs strategic contract with Whale Cloud Tec ..

46 minutes ago

Infinix partners with Free Fire to encourage Espor ..

55 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Vienna

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.