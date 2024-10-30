Open Menu

National Men's Netball Championship In Dec

Muhammad Rameez Published October 30, 2024 | 06:03 PM

The 24th National Men's Netball Championship under the auspices of Pakistan Netball Federation and Pakistan Sports Board will kick off from December 1 at Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Coaching Centre, Karachi

According to Chairman Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) Mudassir Arain a total of 17 teams from across the country are participating in the championship, including Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy, Wapda, Police, Pakistan Railways, Higher Education Commission, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, LUMS University, PNF Elite Academy and Cosmopolitan Rose Netball Academy.

He said that invitations have been issued to all the relevant departments, academies, provincial and regional associations participating in the championship and the officials of all teams can register to participate in the championship before November 10.

The championship will continue till December 3 and at the end of the championship, prizes will be distributed among the winning players.

The top five teams of the championship will participate in the 35th National Games 2024-25 to be held in Karachi, he said.

