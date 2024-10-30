National Men's Netball Championship In Dec
Muhammad Rameez Published October 30, 2024 | 06:03 PM
The 24th National Men's Netball Championship under the auspices of Pakistan Netball Federation and Pakistan Sports Board will kick off from December 1 at Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Coaching Centre, Karachi
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The 24th National Men's Netball Championship under the auspices of Pakistan Netball Federation and Pakistan Sports Board will kick off from December 1 at Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Coaching Centre, Karachi.
According to Chairman Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) Mudassir Arain a total of 17 teams from across the country are participating in the championship, including Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy, Wapda, Police, Pakistan Railways, Higher Education Commission, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, LUMS University, PNF Elite Academy and Cosmopolitan Rose Netball Academy.
He said that invitations have been issued to all the relevant departments, academies, provincial and regional associations participating in the championship and the officials of all teams can register to participate in the championship before November 10.
The championship will continue till December 3 and at the end of the championship, prizes will be distributed among the winning players.
The top five teams of the championship will participate in the 35th National Games 2024-25 to be held in Karachi, he said.
/395
Recent Stories
Rupee sheds 05 paisa against dollar
PSX turns bearish, loses 577 points
Experts urge special funding windows for mountain resource conservation, communi ..
SCCI demands 5pc cut in interest rate
" Get Ready to Shine with Stylish and Durable OPPO A3: Now Available Nationwide"
Slim Meets Strength: Discover the Ultra-Thin and Powerful Infinix HOT 50Pro+ Plu ..
Women Entrepreneurship Day to be celebrated on Nov 19
MoU signed between FWCCI, Gold and Gems Art Promotion Council
Chairman WAPDA reviews work on 1530mw Tarbela 5th expansion project
NUST commences 'Convocation Week'
Eurozone economy grows faster than expected
Governor KP, Saudi Ambassador held meeting to discuss bilatral relations
More Stories From Sports
-
ICC appoints new Independent Chair of ACU36 minutes ago
-
Rao Waqar, Muhammad Waqas lead with centuries in Master Oil inter club cricket tournament57 minutes ago
-
Inter-collegiate girls table tennis tournament held3 hours ago
-
CNS Amateur Golf Cup 2024 opening ceremony held3 hours ago
-
Noman, Saud progress in ICC Test Rankings3 hours ago
-
England's Slade to start against All Blacks20 hours ago
-
Suns scorch Lakers, Celtics stay perfect20 hours ago
-
Army grabs 1st position in sr category of Taekwondo Championship22 hours ago
-
Asjad Iqbal excels IBSF World Snooker Championship22 hours ago
-
PJF, affiliated units celebrate World Judo Day23 hours ago
-
Rising School, FGPS Mangala qualify for Volleyball Championship final23 hours ago
-
Rayyan claims silver at Doha Qatar Int'l Junior Squash C'ship1 day ago