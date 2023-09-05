National MMA Championship from Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :The 2023 National MMA Championship (men & women) will roll into action in Karachi on Friday, Pakistan Mixed Martial Arts Federation (PMMAF) said on Tuesday.

The three-day event is taking place under the auspices of PMMAF in collaboration with Pakistan sports board and Sindh Mixed Martial Arts Association, Zulfiqar Ali, the president of PMMAF said in a statement.

The championship will witness male and female fighters from all over Pakistan who will be competing against each other in the upcoming fights for the ultimate title gain of the championship.

"The fighters will have fights in two different categories including MMA and striking MMA. However, individual category is divided into different weight categories in which fights will be contested," he added.

Zulfiqar said that athletes from all the affiliated units of PMMAF would be featuring in the championship, which include Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK.