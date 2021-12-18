National Modern Pentathlon Championship begins

The 6th National Modern Pentathlon Championship got underway at Punjab Stadium on Saturday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :The 6th National Modern Pentathlon Championship got underway at Punjab Stadium on Saturday.

SBP Law consultant Ikram Bari, Pakistan Modern Pentathlon Federation (PMPF) Secretary Zahoor Ahmed, who is also organising secretary of the event, and other officials were also present on this occasion.

Over 100 players and officials from eight teams - Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Railways are participating in the 3-day championship being organised by Pakistan Modern Pentathlon Federation (PMPF) with the collaboration of sports board Punjab (SBP).

The members of all four provinces presented their respective cultural dance and attractive performances on this occasion.

The competitions of running and shooting were conducted on the opening day. Punjab with 2791 points got first position in running and shooting events on the first day while the second position went to Gilgit Baltistan team with 2110 points followed by Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) team which secured third position with 1980 points.

The participants from eight teams will take part in swimming competitions on the second day while riding and fencing events will be conducted on the last day of the championship.