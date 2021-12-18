UrduPoint.com

National Modern Pentathlon Championship Begins

Muhammad Rameez 24 seconds ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 08:08 PM

National Modern Pentathlon Championship begins

The 6th National Modern Pentathlon Championship got underway at Punjab Stadium on Saturday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :The 6th National Modern Pentathlon Championship got underway at Punjab Stadium on Saturday.

SBP Law consultant Ikram Bari, Pakistan Modern Pentathlon Federation (PMPF) Secretary Zahoor Ahmed, who is also organising secretary of the event, and other officials were also present on this occasion.

Over 100 players and officials from eight teams - Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Railways are participating in the 3-day championship being organised by Pakistan Modern Pentathlon Federation (PMPF) with the collaboration of sports board Punjab (SBP).

The members of all four provinces presented their respective cultural dance and attractive performances on this occasion.

The competitions of running and shooting were conducted on the opening day. Punjab with 2791 points got first position in running and shooting events on the first day while the second position went to Gilgit Baltistan team with 2110 points followed by Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) team which secured third position with 1980 points.

The participants from eight teams will take part in swimming competitions on the second day while riding and fencing events will be conducted on the last day of the championship.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Punjab Bari Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Event All From

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Punjab offers condolence

Chief Minister Punjab offers condolence

26 seconds ago
 Begum Perveen Sarwar held 30 free medical camps in ..

Begum Perveen Sarwar held 30 free medical camps in Punjab

27 seconds ago
 ADP funds increased by Rs 85bln: Usman Buzdar

ADP funds increased by Rs 85bln: Usman Buzdar

29 seconds ago
 Villa v Burnley off as Premier League reels from C ..

Villa v Burnley off as Premier League reels from Covid chaos

31 seconds ago
 PU Vice Chancellor urges graduates to play role fo ..

PU Vice Chancellor urges graduates to play role for national development

6 minutes ago
 Scotland, Japan, South Korea claim Olympic women's ..

Scotland, Japan, South Korea claim Olympic women's curling spots

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.