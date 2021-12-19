UrduPoint.com

National Modern Pentathlon Championship: Punjab Win Swimming Competition

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 06:30 PM

National Modern Pentathlon Championship: Punjab win swimming competition

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Swimming competitions were organised on the second day of 6th National Modern Pentathlon Championship 2021 at NPSC Punjab International Swimming Complex here on Sunday.

The players from Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) participated in swimming competitions.

It is worth mentioning that the 3-day 6th National Modern Pentathlon Championship is being organised by Pakistan Modern Pentathlon Federation (PMPF) with the collaboration of sports board Punjab (SBP).

In swimming competitions, Punjab took first position with 720 points while the swimmers from Balochistan managed to score 699 points and remained runners-up while the third position was taken by KP with 497 points followed by Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) team which secured 4th position with 332 points. Punjab's swimmer M Shahbaz grabbed the attention by covering a distance of 50m in just 25 seconds.

The U-19 players will take part in horse riding and fencing competitions in NPSC Cycling Velodrome on the last day of the competition Tomorrow, Monday.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Punjab Cycling Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday From

Recent Stories

WGS launches new report on &#039;Improving Public ..

WGS launches new report on &#039;Improving Public Service as a Career of Choice& ..

1 hour ago
 17,624 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

17,624 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 Bosnia and Herzegovina celebrates its National Day ..

Bosnia and Herzegovina celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

1 hour ago
 UAE announces 285 new COVID-19 cases, 131 recoveri ..

UAE announces 285 new COVID-19 cases, 131 recoveries, no deaths in last 24 hours

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Emiratis workin ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Emiratis working in leading private companies

2 hours ago
 Sarah Al Amiri visits Honduras and Botswana Pavili ..

Sarah Al Amiri visits Honduras and Botswana Pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.