National Modern Pentathlon Championship: Punjab win swimming competition

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Swimming competitions were organised on the second day of 6th National Modern Pentathlon Championship 2021 at NPSC Punjab International Swimming Complex here on Sunday.

The players from Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) participated in swimming competitions.

It is worth mentioning that the 3-day 6th National Modern Pentathlon Championship is being organised by Pakistan Modern Pentathlon Federation (PMPF) with the collaboration of sports board Punjab (SBP).

In swimming competitions, Punjab took first position with 720 points while the swimmers from Balochistan managed to score 699 points and remained runners-up while the third position was taken by KP with 497 points followed by Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) team which secured 4th position with 332 points. Punjab's swimmer M Shahbaz grabbed the attention by covering a distance of 50m in just 25 seconds.

The U-19 players will take part in horse riding and fencing competitions in NPSC Cycling Velodrome on the last day of the competition Tomorrow, Monday.