National Netball Championship from June 27

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Thr 20th National Men and Women Netball Championship will commence from June 27 at Hameedi Hall, Pakistan sports Complex Islamabad, Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) said on Saturday.

Director General, Pakistan Sports board, Col (Rtd) Muhammad Asif Zaman will inaugurate the Championship.

Pakistan WAPDA will defend their both titles men and women in the Championship.

According to PNF president Mudassar Arain, 13 teams from all over the country have confirmed their participation in the Championship. The teams include�Pakistan Army, Pakistan Railways, Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan WAPDA.

Pakistan Police, Gilgit Baltistan, AJK, Sindh, KPK, Balochistan, Punjab, Elite and Islamabad. The semi finals will be played on June 29, while Finals of both categories Men and Women will be held on June 30.

After the finals matches, trophies, medals and certificates will be given to the winning teams.

Mudassar that players who would showed good performance during the Championship would be selected for the National men and women teams for Netball World Cup (Men) and Asian Championship, this year.