National Netball Championship in June

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The National Netball Championship under the auspices of Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) would be played here at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan sports Complex in June.

According to PNF President Mudassir Arain the preparations for the championship have begun.

As many as 17 men and women teams from across the country will participate in the championship, he said.

Arian said the participating teams include Pakistan Army, Wapda, Police, Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy, Railways, Pak Boards, Higher education Commission, Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Elite Academy, Rose academy and Islamabad.