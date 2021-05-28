National Netball Championship to start from June 27

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Netball Association Secretary Farhanullah Friday said that the National Netball Championship would start from June 27-30 in Islamabad, for which a strong team of talented players will be formed

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Netball Association Secretary Farhanullah Friday said that the National Netball Championship would start from June 27-30 in Islamabad, for which a strong team of talented players will be formed.

He said, all the district associations of the province have been asked to send Names of the short-listed probables.

Farhanullah said that he would do his utmost efforts to ensure good teams would be formed to represent KP in the National Championship.

He said, male and female players of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could win the trophy by showing excellent performances. He said that trials of men and women players would be held in a transparent manner to form provincial teams. Camps will be held wherein qualified coaches will impart training to the players.