National Netball coaching; umpiring course will start from Sept 8-11

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) Thursday announced plans to hold a National Netball Coaching and Umpiring Course in scenic Kalam, District Swat.

This was stated by Secretary KP Netball Association Farhan Ullah while talking to APP here. He said, Pakistan Netball Federation have already started preparation for the smooth conduct of the coaching and umpiring course wherein 100 women and men would be short listed.

He said the registration process for the coaching and umpiring course would be started a month before the commencement of the course.

The purpose of the coaching course is to promote netball in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including across the country, so that more coaches and empires can be introduced, Farhan Ullah, Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Netball Associations said.

He said after the registration each and every participant would be scrutinized while looking after his or her qualification and Netball Games background as a player, official, coach and umpire. He also advised the aspirants to register for the course as soon as possible. He said that due to the efforts of MPA Shafiq Sher Afridi, many steps have been taken for the promotion of Netball in the province and holding of such courses is one of the major activities of the KP Netball Association.