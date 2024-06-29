National Netball C’ship Finals On Sunday
Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 29, 2024 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Army, Wapda, Police and Pakistan Navy have qualified for the semifinals of National Netball Championship here at Liaquat Gymnasium of the Pakistan sports Complex on Saturday.
In the quarterfinals, Pakistan Army beat Punjab by 25-12 goals, Wapda beat AJK by 59-3 goals, Police beat Sindh by 26-20 goals and Pakistan Navy beat KPK by 32-17.
Punjab, Pakistan Army, Sindh and CRA entered in the woman semifinals. In the quarterfinals, Punjab beat Wapda by 22-25 goals, Sindh beat PNF Elite 38-8 goals, Pakistan Army defeated Gilgit Baltistan by 26-8 goals and CRA beat AJK by 16-9 goals.
In the semifinals match, Punjab will meet with Pakistan Army and Sindh will face CRA. Both Men and Women finals of the Championship will be played on Sunday.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Final match: India decide to bat first against South Afri ..
LHC orders PM office to direct all civil, military agencies not to contact any j ..
10 shops sealed for encroachment
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain may affect South Africa-India final match today
PTI once again accuses US of toppling elected govt through cipher
Tax fraud in Pakistan now will carry penalty of 5 to 10 years jail
Solar energy big relief amid inflated electricity bills
‘Pakistan wants good ties with US on basis of mutual respect’
Actor Rashid Mahmood cries over inflated electricity bill
Five IS bombs found hidden in iconic Iraq mosque: UN agency
Minister for monitoring quality of value added urea products
There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
More Stories From Sports
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Final match: India decide to bat first against South Africa14 minutes ago
-
Pakistan team to feature in AFC Women's Futsal Asian Cup 20252 hours ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain may affect South Africa-India final match today3 hours ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India in final match tomorrow20 hours ago
-
Naqvi expected to attend T20 World Cup 2024 final tomorrow20 hours ago
-
Tennis: Eastbourne International WTA results23 hours ago
-
Pakistan's Tanveer Ahmed move in Para Archery World Ranking Event final24 hours ago
-
France makes multibillion-euro gamble on Olympic gold24 hours ago
-
Cycling: Stages of the 2024 Tour de France24 hours ago
-
Diamond League: Athlete Arshad Nadeem to leave for Paris on July 41 day ago
-
Unbeaten India makes into it to the ICC Twenty20 World Cup final after 10-years1 day ago
-
Pak players Sohail, Huzaifa, Abdullah, Hamza move in Asian Jr Squash C’ships finals1 day ago