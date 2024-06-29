Open Menu

National Netball C’ship Finals On Sunday

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 29, 2024

National Netball C'ship finals on Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Army, Wapda, Police and Pakistan Navy have qualified for the semifinals of National Netball Championship here at Liaquat Gymnasium of the Pakistan sports Complex on Saturday.

In the quarterfinals, Pakistan Army beat Punjab by 25-12 goals, Wapda beat AJK by 59-3 goals, Police beat Sindh by 26-20 goals and Pakistan Navy beat KPK by 32-17.

Punjab, Pakistan Army, Sindh and CRA entered in the woman semifinals. In the quarterfinals, Punjab beat Wapda by 22-25 goals, Sindh beat PNF Elite 38-8 goals, Pakistan Army defeated Gilgit Baltistan by 26-8 goals and CRA beat AJK by 16-9 goals.

In the semifinals match, Punjab will meet with Pakistan Army and Sindh will face CRA. Both Men and Women finals of the Championship will be played on Sunday.

