UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Netball C'ship From June 27

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 12:50 PM

National Netball C'ship from June 27

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) would hold the National Netball Championship here at the Hamidi Hall of the Pakistan sports Complex from June 27.

"Pakistan Wapda would defend both men's and women's titles in the championship," PNF President Mudassar Arain told APP.

He said the preparations for the championship were in full swing and 16 teams of men and women from all over the country would feature in the championship.

"The participating teams include Pakistan Army, Wapda, Police, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Pakistan Navy, Railways, Pak Boards, Higher education Commission (HEC), Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Fata, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Islamabad," he said and added that the training camps of the teams were underway and the players are working hard for the championship.

He said the managers of the teams participating in the championship would meet on June 26 to brief them about the rules and to announce the draws of the championship.

"The semi-finals of the championship would be played on June 29 while the final will be played on June 30," he said. It should be noted that the said championship was postponed twice from April 6 to 9 and from June 18 to June 21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

/395

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Pakistan Navy Police Sports Punjab Azad Jammu And Kashmir April June Women HEC All From

Recent Stories

Mufti Aziz handed over to police on four-day physi ..

9 minutes ago

‘I’m ashamed of what I did,’ Mufti Aziz-ur-R ..

19 minutes ago

India reports 53,256 new COVID-19 cases

22 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.56 a barrel F ..

22 minutes ago

Student Sexual abuse case:  Co-accused with Mufti ..

52 minutes ago

Kareena Kapoor shares Coca Soda meme from Jab We m ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.