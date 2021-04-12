UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Netball C'ship In June

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 03:28 PM

National Netball C'ship in June

The National Netball Championship under the auspices of Pakistan Netball Federation would be held in the third week of June in Swat

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :The National Netball Championship under the auspices of Pakistan Netball Federation would be held in the third week of June in Swat.

According to Mudassar Arain, President Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF), Wapda would defend the title in both men's and women's events of the championship.

He said a total of 16 men's and as many women's teams from across the country would feature in the championship.

"The teams include Pakistan Army, Wapda, Police, Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy, Railways, Pak Boards, Higher education Commission, Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Fata, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Islamabad," he said.

Arain said the meeting of the managers would be held one day before the start of the championship, in which the rules and draws of the championship will be informed and announced.

The said championship was scheduled to be held from April 6 to 9 in Islamabad but due to the third dangerous wave of the COVID-19 in the country, the championship was postponed.

/395

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Pakistan Navy Police Punjab Swat Azad Jammu And Kashmir April June Women HEC From

Recent Stories

Rights activist IA Rehman passes away

20 minutes ago

Vivo X60 Pro: The Smartphone Is a Complete Package ..

27 minutes ago

FM Qureshi arrives in Berlin on two-day official v ..

35 minutes ago

Covid claims 16 lives, 2,021 new cases in Punjab

57 seconds ago

Over 75,000 bio-agent control cards provided to su ..

58 seconds ago

Pints and Primark: Britons mark lockdown easing wi ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.