The National Netball Championship under the auspices of Pakistan Netball Federation would be held in the third week of June in Swat

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :The National Netball Championship under the auspices of Pakistan Netball Federation would be held in the third week of June in Swat.

According to Mudassar Arain, President Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF), Wapda would defend the title in both men's and women's events of the championship.

He said a total of 16 men's and as many women's teams from across the country would feature in the championship.

"The teams include Pakistan Army, Wapda, Police, Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy, Railways, Pak Boards, Higher education Commission, Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Fata, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Islamabad," he said.

Arain said the meeting of the managers would be held one day before the start of the championship, in which the rules and draws of the championship will be informed and announced.

The said championship was scheduled to be held from April 6 to 9 in Islamabad but due to the third dangerous wave of the COVID-19 in the country, the championship was postponed.

/395