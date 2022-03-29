A total of 12 matches were decided on the opening day of the National Men and Women Netball Championship here at Liaqat Gymnasium of the Pakistan Sports Complex

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :A total of 12 matches were decided on the opening day of the National Men and Women Netball Championship here at Liaqat Gymnasium of the Pakistan sports Complex.

President, Pakistan Netball Federation, Mudassar Arian inaugurated the four-day championship. Secretary General, Pakistan Netball Federation, Syed Gohar Raza were also present on the occasion.

In Men's event, Wapda beat Gilgit by 44-16 goals, Army beat AJK by 50-5 goals, Navy beat KPK by 34-5 and HEC beat Sindh by 35-29 goals.

In Women's event, Wapda beat KP by 46-1 goals, Sindh beat AJK by 34-4 goals, Army beat Gilgit by 41-2 goals, Punjab beat Elite academy by 23-8 goals, HEC beat Punjab by 23-19 goals, WAPDA beat Islamabad by 47-2 goals, while Army got walk over against Baluchistan and AJK received walk over against Pak board.

Inter schools and colleges girls U-17; PAF City beat Oxford by 29-0 goals, Fouji Foundation beat Oxfored by 30-0 goals, Danish Rajanpur beat Fouji Foundation by 22-8 goals, Danish Mianwali beat Kainat by 33-6 goals, PAF City beat Danish Rajapur by 14-12 goals, Danish Mianwali beat Habib by 14-4 goals whileKinat got walk over against House of Knowledge and Habib got walk over against House of Knowledge.