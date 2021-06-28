UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Netball C'ship Quarterfinals, Semifinals On Tuesday

Muhammad Rameez 34 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 07:59 PM

National Netball C'ship quarterfinals, semifinals on Tuesday

Pakistan WAPDA, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, Punjab, Sindh and Islamabad advanced to the men's quarterfinals of the 20th National Netball Championships at Hamidi Hall of Pakistan Sports Complex on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan WAPDA, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, Punjab, Sindh and Islamabad advanced to the men's quarterfinals of the 20th National Netball Championships at Hamidi Hall of Pakistan sports Complex on Monday.

Pakistan Navy beat Balochistan by 30-21 goals, while Pakistan WAPDA edged passed Sindh by 42-10 goals.

Pakistan Army overcame Islamabad by 41-8 goals, whereas Punjab brushed aside Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 39-3 goals. In another fixture, S.A Garden defeated Pakistan Police by 29-21 goals.

In women's event, Islamabad, Pakistan Army, Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan WAPDA, Sindh, Pakistan Army and Punjab progressed to the quarterfinals.

Sindh outwitted Gilgit-Baltistan by 24-20 goals, while Islamabad trounced AJK by 32-20 goals.

Pakistan Air Force saw off Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 42-8 goals, whereas Pakistan Navy thrashed S.A Garden by 24-20 goals and Pakistan Police beat Balochistan by 36-21 goals. Gilgit-Baltistan outclassed AJK by 19-8 goals.

The quarterfinals and semifinals will be played on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Pakistan Navy Police Sports Punjab WAPDA Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women Event

Recent Stories

Moscow Court Confirms 9-Year Prison Sentence for U ..

34 seconds ago

US Supreme Court Sends Case of Man Who Died in Pol ..

37 seconds ago

Iraqi Shia Militia Say No Ammunition Depots Locate ..

39 seconds ago

AUIEC to launch first-ever app for exhibitions in ..

14 minutes ago

5 held for loading firing video on social media

4 minutes ago

India's 'drone attack hype' signals another false ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.