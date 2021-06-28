Pakistan WAPDA, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, Punjab, Sindh and Islamabad advanced to the men's quarterfinals of the 20th National Netball Championships at Hamidi Hall of Pakistan Sports Complex on Monday

Pakistan Navy beat Balochistan by 30-21 goals, while Pakistan WAPDA edged passed Sindh by 42-10 goals.

Pakistan Army overcame Islamabad by 41-8 goals, whereas Punjab brushed aside Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 39-3 goals. In another fixture, S.A Garden defeated Pakistan Police by 29-21 goals.

In women's event, Islamabad, Pakistan Army, Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan WAPDA, Sindh, Pakistan Army and Punjab progressed to the quarterfinals.

Sindh outwitted Gilgit-Baltistan by 24-20 goals, while Islamabad trounced AJK by 32-20 goals.

Pakistan Air Force saw off Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 42-8 goals, whereas Pakistan Navy thrashed S.A Garden by 24-20 goals and Pakistan Police beat Balochistan by 36-21 goals. Gilgit-Baltistan outclassed AJK by 19-8 goals.

The quarterfinals and semifinals will be played on Tuesday.