ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :The National Netball Championship has been rescheduled and would be played here at the Pakistan sports Complex from June 27 to 30.

"The championship which was being played under the auspices of Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) from June 18, was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country," Mudassar Arain, PNF President told APP.

He said Wapda would be defending the men's and women's titles in the Championship. "Teams from various departments participating in the tournament had requested a two-week postponement for the event due to lack of training because of the coronavirus lockdown. This led the federation for holding the championship in the last week of June," he said.

Arian said a total of 16 men and as many women teams from all over the country would participate in the championship including Pakistan Army, Wapda, Police, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Pakistan Navy, Railways, Pak Boards, Higher education Commission (HEC), Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Fata, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Islamabad.

"The rules and draw of the championship will be announced in the managers meeting of the participating teams to be held prior to the championship," he said.

It may be mentioned that the championship has been postponed twice this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country.

Prior the championship was scheduled to be played in Islamabad from April 6-9 and June 18-21, but was postponed and rescheduled due to the third deadly wave of coronavirus in the country.