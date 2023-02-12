UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :The quarterfinals and semifinals of the National Men's and Women's Netball Championship would be played here at Liaqat Gymnasium of the Pakistan sports Complex in Monday.

Chairman, Pakistan Netball Federation and IG Police (R), Zafar Iqbal Awan inaugurated the Championship on Sunday.

President, Pakistan Netball Federation, Mudassar Arain, Vice President, Sameen Malik, Secretary General, Syed Gohar Raza and a large number of people were also present on the occasion.

In Men's event, Higher education Commission (HEC) beat KP by 21-5 points, Police beat Balochistan by 24-18 points, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) beat Punjab by 33-23 points, Wapda beat Sindh by 27-12 points, Pakistan Army beat AJK by 44-3 and PAF beat HEC by 26-13 points.

In Women's event, Wapda beat PNF Elites by 34-2 points and Pakistan Army defeated Balochistan by 46-0 points.

