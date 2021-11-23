National Open Javelin Throw Competition on Nov 29

The Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) in collaboration with NAYZA, a sports accessories and clothing manufacturer was organizing the first National Open Javelin Throw Competition on November 29 at the Punjab Stadium Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :The Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) in collaboration with NAYZA, a sports accessories and clothing manufacturer was organizing the first National Open Javelin Throw Competition on November 29 at the Punjab Stadium Lahore.

According to Muhammad Zafar, Secretary General AFP after the phenomenal success of Pakistani Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem at the Tokyo Olympics it was decided to provide an opportunity to young and talented javelin throwers of the country so that they could show their talent.

"Young and up-coming javelin throwers from all affiliated units of Athletics Federation of Pakistan will participate in this one-day event," he said.

He said the winners of the competition would be awarded handsome cash prizes and certificates.

"AFP is striving hard to provide frequent competitions and other athletic activities for athletes and the rest of the athletics community of Pakistan. AFP will select a number of gifted javelin throwers for further grooming and training," he said.