UrduPoint.com

National Open Javelin Throw Competition On Nov 29

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 12:52 PM

National Open Javelin Throw Competition on Nov 29

The Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) in collaboration with NAYZA, a sports accessories and clothing manufacturer was organizing the first National Open Javelin Throw Competition on November 29 at the Punjab Stadium Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :The Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) in collaboration with NAYZA, a sports accessories and clothing manufacturer was organizing the first National Open Javelin Throw Competition on November 29 at the Punjab Stadium Lahore.

According to Muhammad Zafar, Secretary General AFP after the phenomenal success of Pakistani Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem at the Tokyo Olympics it was decided to provide an opportunity to young and talented javelin throwers of the country so that they could show their talent.

"Young and up-coming javelin throwers from all affiliated units of Athletics Federation of Pakistan will participate in this one-day event," he said.

He said the winners of the competition would be awarded handsome cash prizes and certificates.

"AFP is striving hard to provide frequent competitions and other athletic activities for athletes and the rest of the athletics community of Pakistan. AFP will select a number of gifted javelin throwers for further grooming and training," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Sports Punjab Young Tokyo November Olympics Event All From

Recent Stories

Dengue kills four people in last 24 hours in Punja ..

Dengue kills four people in last 24 hours in Punjab

14 minutes ago
 Prominent Kashmiri rights activist Khurram Parvez' ..

Prominent Kashmiri rights activist Khurram Parvez's arrest in Srinagar widely co ..

1 minute ago
 Over 110 Migrants Went to Their Countries From Bel ..

Over 110 Migrants Went to Their Countries From Belarus on Monday - Interior Mini ..

1 minute ago
 Former South Korean Military Dictator Chun Doo-hwa ..

Former South Korean Military Dictator Chun Doo-hwan Dies Aged 90 - Reports

1 minute ago
 Poor diets imperilling people and the planet: repo ..

Poor diets imperilling people and the planet: report

1 minute ago
 A spiritual movement and Germany's low vaccination ..

A spiritual movement and Germany's low vaccination rate

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.