UrduPoint.com

National Open Polo Championship For Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2023 Commences On Tuesday

Muhammad Rameez Published March 06, 2023 | 08:56 PM

National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2023 commences on Tuesday

The Century 99 National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2023 will roll into action tomorrow (Tuesday) here at the historic grounds of Lahore Polo Club

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :The Century 99 National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2023 will roll into action tomorrow (Tuesday) here at the historic grounds of Lahore Polo Club.

The 60-year-old prestigious National Open Polo trophy was unveiled by President of Lahore Polo Club Umar Sadiq along with Executive Committee members Agha Murtaza Ali Khan, Shah Qubilai Alam, Feroze Gulzar, Agha Najeeb Raza and directors of sponsors Century Ventures Pvt Ayaz Lakhani, Kamran Afzal, Waseem Mazhar and Nazia Waseem.

Umar Sadiq said that the National Open Polo Championship is a historic tournament of Lahore Polo Club, which is known as the biggest tournament of the country and every year, the world's top polo players come to the club to participate in this prestigious highest-goal tournament of Pakistan and amuse the spectators with their excellent mallet and pony skills, making the matched more enthralling and interesting.

The Lahore Polo Club president expressed special gratitude to Century Ventures for sponsoring polo, the game of kings and knights. "Total eight teams are taking part in the tournament, which are divided into two pools. Pool A includes Remounts, Master Paints/Newage Cables, HN Polo and FG Polo while Pool B comprises DS Polo, BN Polo, Diamond Paints and Master Paints," he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Waseem Mazhar, Director Century Ventures, said: "Polo is the biggest sport in the region, and it is a great pleasure to support the sport of kings.

We have great attachment with Lahore Polo Club since long, which has now turned into a strong bond, and we are keen to continue this support in future as well." Director Ayaz Lakhani, while sharing his views, thanked the management of Lahore Polo Club for providing an opportunity to Century Ventures to sponsor the game of polo and this 60-year-old tournament. "Polo is a lifestyle game, and it is witnessed and enjoyed by a good number of lively Lahoris at Lahore Polo Club. We will continue to support polo in future." Lahore Polo Club executive committee member Agha Murtaza Ali Khan said: "Both pools will play cross-pools for two weeks after which the top two teams from each pool will qualify for the semifinals. In all, 20 enthralling matches will be played throughout the tournament.

"Both official umpires John Fisher and Chris Hyde have come from England to supervise the tournament. Players from Argentina, Spain and England are participating in this event of Pakistan Polo Association (PPA) and each team includes two foreign players and one foreign female player," he added.

Tomorrow (Tuesday), the first match will be played between Master Paints/Newage Cables and Master Paints at 1:30 pm at Ground No 1 while Remounts will take on Diamond Paints at 3:30 pm at Aibak Ground. On Wednesday (March 8), FG Polo will compete BN Polo at 1:30 pm at Ground No 1 while HN Polo will vie against DS Polo at 3:30 pm at Aibak Ground. Similarly, the competition will continue for two weeks, and the final will take place on March 19, 2023.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Century World Polo Argentina Spain March Gold Event All From Top

Recent Stories

National Marine Dredging Group and Abu Dhabi Chamb ..

National Marine Dredging Group and Abu Dhabi Chamber sign MoU

45 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) officials su ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) officials summoned for KP election date

4 minutes ago
 Taiwan's Possible Future Presidential Candidate to ..

Taiwan's Possible Future Presidential Candidate to Visit US in April - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Climate Change to Cost Germany Up to $959Bln by 20 ..

Climate Change to Cost Germany Up to $959Bln by 2050 - Report

4 minutes ago
 EU Calls on Baku, Yerevan to Display Restraint Ami ..

EU Calls on Baku, Yerevan to Display Restraint Amid Recent Shooting in Nagorno-K ..

25 minutes ago
 'Safai Nisf Eman' drive begins

'Safai Nisf Eman' drive begins

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.