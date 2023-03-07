UrduPoint.com

National Open Polo Championship For Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup: Two Matches Decided

Muhammad Rameez Published March 07, 2023 | 09:03 PM

National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup: two matches decided

Master Paints/Newage Cables and Diamond Paints won the opening day matches of the National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2023 that commenced, here at the Lahore Polo Club on Tuesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Master Paints/Newage Cables and Diamond Paints won the opening day matches of the National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2023 that commenced, here at the Lahore Polo Club on Tuesday.

Simon Prado's eight excellent t goals guided Master Paints/Newage Cables to a 10-8 victory over Master Paints in the first match of the day. Besides Prado's excellent eight goals, Juan Cruz Greguol also played well and banged in a brilliant brace. For Master Paints, Manuel Crespo cracked a quartet while Agha Musa Ali Khan scored 2 goals and Pelagio Balazaldi and Sufi Mohammad Haroon struck one goal each.

The first chukker saw both the teams starting well against each other and it ended at 2-2. Master Paints dominated the entire second chukker to take 5-2 lead. Master Paints/Newage bounced well in the third chukker by scoring two goals to reduce the margin to 4-5. Master Paints/Newage maintained their dominance in the fourth chukker as well to gain 7-6 lead.

The fifth and last chukker saw both the sides playing very well but Master Paints/Newage once again showed their class and dominance and converted a classic hat-trick of goals against two goals by Master Paints to win the encounter by a close margin of 10-8.

Mir Huzaifa Ahmad and Chulo Corti excelled in the second match, where Diamond Paints routed Remounts by 9-6. Both Mir Huzaifa Ahmed and Chulo Corti played brilliantly for Diamond Paints and hammered a hat-trick each while Ahmed Ali Tiwana struck a brace and Nico Roberts hit one goal. For Remounts, Manuel Sundblad smashed five goal and Ahmed Zubair Butt scored one goal.

DIamond Paints started the match well and kept pressure on Remounts to take the lead in the first chukker. Remounts bounced back in the second chukker to level the score but Diamond Paints once again started aggressive polo and took a healthy lead, which maintained in the fourth and fifth chukker to win the match by 9-6.

Lahore Polo Club President Umar Sadiq, executive committee members, polo players and a large number of spectators and families were present to watch the exciting polo matches at Lahore Polo Club. Tomorrow (Wednesday), two important matches will be played. FG Polo and BN Polo will compete at 1:30 PM, while HN Polo will compete against DS Polo at 3:30 PM.

Related Topics

Lahore Polo Lead Gold

Recent Stories

Rupee gains value against US dollar

Rupee gains value against US dollar

29 minutes ago
 Legislators urge pro-women electoral reforms

Legislators urge pro-women electoral reforms

25 minutes ago
 Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi appointed as PTI President

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi appointed as PTI President

41 minutes ago
 Stocks waver before Fed testimony on US economy

Stocks waver before Fed testimony on US economy

25 minutes ago
 &#039;Ruwad&#039; doubles ceiling of direct financ ..

&#039;Ruwad&#039; doubles ceiling of direct financing by over 100%

53 minutes ago
 UK Utility Asks Power Plants to Enhance Capacities ..

UK Utility Asks Power Plants to Enhance Capacities Ahead of Coldest Night

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.