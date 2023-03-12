UrduPoint.com

National Open Polo Championship For Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup: BN Polo, Master Paints/Newage Register Thrilling Wins

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 12, 2023 | 08:30 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :DS Polo and BN Polo registered victories in the Century Ventures National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2023 here at the Lahore Polo Club on Sunday.

In the first match of the day, DS Polo beat Remounts 11-7, thanks to hero of the day Hissam Ali Hyder, who played brilliant polo for DS Polo and smashed in six superb goals while Javier Guerrero hammered a hat-trick and Daniyal Shaikh banged in a brace. Manuel Sundblad fired in four goals while Jota Chavanne thrashed in three goals for Remounts.

Both the teams started the match well and succeeded in converting two goals each to make it 2-2. DS Polo then played better polo in the second chukker and fully dominated it by thrashing in four back-to-back goals to take a 6-2 lead. They added one more in their tally in the beginning of the third chukker, making it 7-2. But Remounts then bounced back strongly by hammering a hat-trick to reduce the margin to 5-7.

DS Polo players once again did well with mallets and ponies in the fourth chukker and converted a brace against one by Remounts to stretch their lead to 9-6. In the fifth and last chukker, DS Polo once again banged in a brace against one by Remounts to win the match by 11-7.

In the second match of the day, Hamza Mawaz Khan's heroics helped BN Polo beat Master Paints/Newage Cables by a narrow margin of 6-5. Hamza Mawaz Khan played a great game and pumped in five fabulous goals for BN Polo while the remaining one was converted by Tito Ruiz Guinazu.

For Master Paints/Newage Cables, Simon Prado cracked a quartet while Juan Cruz Greguol hit one.

The first two chukkers of the match were evenly poised as both the sides fought well against each and first converted one goal each in the first chukker and then banged in a brace each in the second chukker to level the score at 3-3. BN Polo made the difference in the third chukker as they thrashed in two back-to-back goals to gain a slight 5-3 lead, but Master Paints/Newage also played well and struck one to reduce the deficit to 4-5.

The only goal of the fourth chukker was converted by BN Polo that helped them stretch their lead to 6-4. In the fifth and last chukker, Master Paints/Newage though converted one to make it 5-6, but it was all that they could get from the match as BN Polo won the thrilling encounter by 6-5.

There was a large number of spectators present on the occasion to witness and enjoy the entertaining matches. Other notables present there were Directors of Century Ventures Private Limited Ayaz Lakhani, Kamran Afzal, Wasim Mazhar, Nazia Wasim, President of Lahore Polo Club Umar Sadiq, Executive Committee Members Agha Murtaza Ali Khan, Shah Qubilai Alam, Feroze Gulzar, Usman Haye, Agha Najeeb Raza, Saqib Khan Khakwani and a large number of families, children and polo lovers.

Tomorrow (Monday – March 13, 2023), two important matches will be played. Diamond Pants will compete against HN Polo at 1:30 pm while FG Polo and Master Pants teams will vie against each other at 3:30 pm.

