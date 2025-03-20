Open Menu

National Padel Championship From Apr 11

Muhammad Rameez Published March 20, 2025 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) The Pakistan Padel Federation (PPF) under the umbrella of the International Padel Federation and Padel-Asia, in collaboration with Padelverse and Play Pro, will host the National Padel Championship 2025, from April 11 to 13 in Karachi.

The National Padel Championship 2025 will feature three competitive categories Men, Women, and Mixed. In an exciting initiative, the PPF has issued a National Padel License free of charge for all participants, encouraging widespread participation and engagement in the sport, said a press release.

This championship not only serves as a platform for competition but also aims to establish a National Ranking system, with results displayed on the PPF website. The PPF is committed to recognizing exceptional talent, offering cash prizes totaling up to PKR One million across the three categories for winners, first runners-up, and second runners-up.

Participants will also receive trophies, certificates, shields, and gift items in recognition of their achievements. Additionally, a selection committee will identify players for the Pakistan Team, who will compete in the upcoming Asian Padel Championship 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, scheduled for October 2025.

Muhammad Mateen, President of the Pakistan Padel Federation, emphasized the federation's commitment to promoting the sport at the grassroots level. He stated, “We are eager to foster the growth of padel in Pakistan and invite multinational companies, banks, and organizations to support and collaborate with us as sponsors to enhance our padel events.” The National Padel Championship 2025 promises to be an exhilarating event, showcasing the best of Pakistani talent in Padel while promoting the sport nationwide.

