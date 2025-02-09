Open Menu

National Padel Championship In April

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 09, 2025 | 11:30 AM

National Padel Championship in April

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) The National Padel Championship 2025, organized by the Pakistan Padel Federation, will be played in Karachi from April 11. According to Pakistan Pedal Federation (PPF) Secretary General Quratulain the Pakistan Padel Federation President Mohammad Mateen has also approved the National Padel Championship 2025 and preparations for the event have started in this regard.

Instructions have been issued to the relevant departments, provincial and regional associations. The championship has three categories, including men, women and mixed competitions.

Men and female players from all over the country will participate in these competitions.

An amount of Rs One million has been earmarked for the championship which will continue till April 13 and prizes will be distributed among the players at the end.

Free licenses for national level will be issued for all players for six months who will participate in the National Padel Championship.

The PPF will also select the National team during this championship and will participate in the Asian Padel Championship in Saudi Arabia in October 2025.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Foreign Minister discuss ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Foreign Minister discuss strengthening partnership tie ..

14 hours ago
 First Lady of Colombia briefed on UAE knowledge ex ..

First Lady of Colombia briefed on UAE knowledge exchange Initiatives

14 hours ago
 UAE President receives President of South Sudan

UAE President receives President of South Sudan

16 hours ago
 Lebanon announces new government

Lebanon announces new government

16 hours ago
Landslide in China buries 10 homes, over 30 people ..

Landslide in China buries 10 homes, over 30 people missing

17 hours ago
 Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race set ..

Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race set to begin tomorrow at Al Marmoo ..

17 hours ago
 UAE President's Endurance Cup to commence tomorrow ..

UAE President's Endurance Cup to commence tomorrow in Al Wathba

17 hours ago
 Higher Education Committee holds first annual meet ..

Higher Education Committee holds first annual meeting to advance higher educatio ..

17 hours ago
 Sharjah NYU Executive programme to be held in Shar ..

Sharjah NYU Executive programme to be held in Sharjah next April

18 hours ago
 3rd International Conference on Rare Diseases disc ..

3rd International Conference on Rare Diseases discusses AI role in diagnosis, tr ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Sports