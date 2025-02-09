National Padel Championship In April
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 09, 2025 | 11:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) The National Padel Championship 2025, organized by the Pakistan Padel Federation, will be played in Karachi from April 11. According to Pakistan Pedal Federation (PPF) Secretary General Quratulain the Pakistan Padel Federation President Mohammad Mateen has also approved the National Padel Championship 2025 and preparations for the event have started in this regard.
Instructions have been issued to the relevant departments, provincial and regional associations. The championship has three categories, including men, women and mixed competitions.
Men and female players from all over the country will participate in these competitions.
An amount of Rs One million has been earmarked for the championship which will continue till April 13 and prizes will be distributed among the players at the end.
Free licenses for national level will be issued for all players for six months who will participate in the National Padel Championship.
The PPF will also select the National team during this championship and will participate in the Asian Padel Championship in Saudi Arabia in October 2025.
