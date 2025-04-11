Open Menu

National Padel Championship Kicks Off In Karachi

Muhammad Rameez Published April 11, 2025 | 09:30 PM

National Padel Championship kicks off in Karachi

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The National Padel Championship, organized by the Pakistan Padel Federation under the umbrella of International Padel Federation and Asia Padel, has officially commenced in Karachi on Friday.

The event was inaugurated by the President of the Pakistan Padel Federation, Muhammad Mateen , who cut the ceremonial ribbon to mark the beginning of the tournament.

In the Women’s Category, Sindh Whites secured a decisive 6-2 Victory over Islamabad Whites, while Rally Rebels also recorded a 6-2 win against Power Salyers.

While in the Men’s Category, Allah Wala defeated Team Sindh with a clean sweep of 6-0, and Team Zain Rehan registered a commanding 6-0 wing over Cherry Popped.

Speaking at the event, Muhammad Mateen said that significant efforts are being made to promote the sport of padel across the country. “The National Championship offers an excellent platform for athletes to showcase their talent,” he stated. He further emphasized the federation’s commitment to supporting young players and providing them with opportunities to excel.

