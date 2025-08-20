Open Menu

National Players Gearing Up For AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers

Muhammad Rameez Published August 20, 2025 | 11:12 PM

National players gearing up for AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 qualifiers

The national U23 team's training camp is underway here at the Jinnah Sports Complex, where Head Coach Nolberto Solano has joined the squad

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The national U23 team's training camp is underway here at the Jinnah sports Complex, where Head Coach Nolberto Solano has joined the squad.

Earlier, due to potential weather disruptions in Abbottabad, the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) decided to relocate the national team's training camp to Islamabad.

Initially, 50 players selected through national tryouts are participating in the camp, with the final 23-man squad to be announced later, said a press release.

The team is gearing up for the qualifiers under the guidance of Coach Solano, who will oversee preparations for the next two weeks.

The Pakistan Football Federation has expressed gratitude to the Director General of Pakistan Sports board Yasir Pirzada for facilitating the venue change on short notice.

Pakistan's AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers schedule: September 3: Pakistan vs Iraq; September 6: Pakistan vs Cambodia (host nation); September 9: Pakistan vs Oman.

Recent Stories

UAE expresses solidarity with Afghanistan, conveys ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Afghanistan, conveys condolences over victims of b ..

1 hour ago
 UAE conducts 76th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

UAE conducts 76th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

2 hours ago
 Dubai Foster Care Committee releases half-yearly r ..

Dubai Foster Care Committee releases half-yearly report

2 hours ago
 CE-Ventures invests in $100 million funding round ..

CE-Ventures invests in $100 million funding round for US nuclear technology comp ..

2 hours ago
 Israeli government approves colonial construction ..

Israeli government approves colonial construction plan in E1 area

2 hours ago
 Advisor to Chairman Senate appointed Ambassador of ..

Advisor to Chairman Senate appointed Ambassador of ISC

41 seconds ago
National players gearing up for AFC U23 Asian Cup ..

National players gearing up for AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 qualifiers

43 seconds ago
 PFA discards 2,000 liters of water-mixed milk

PFA discards 2,000 liters of water-mixed milk

47 seconds ago
 At least 15 dead in Karachi rain-related incidents

At least 15 dead in Karachi rain-related incidents

4 hours ago
 Egypt hosts first preliminary camel race

Egypt hosts first preliminary camel race

4 hours ago
 Emirates Falcons International Cup to mark launch ..

Emirates Falcons International Cup to mark launch as annual event starting from ..

4 hours ago
 Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) disconn ..

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) disconnects 3 more meters

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports