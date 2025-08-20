National Players Gearing Up For AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers
Muhammad Rameez Published August 20, 2025 | 11:12 PM
The national U23 team's training camp is underway here at the Jinnah Sports Complex, where Head Coach Nolberto Solano has joined the squad
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The national U23 team's training camp is underway here at the Jinnah sports Complex, where Head Coach Nolberto Solano has joined the squad.
Earlier, due to potential weather disruptions in Abbottabad, the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) decided to relocate the national team's training camp to Islamabad.
Initially, 50 players selected through national tryouts are participating in the camp, with the final 23-man squad to be announced later, said a press release.
The team is gearing up for the qualifiers under the guidance of Coach Solano, who will oversee preparations for the next two weeks.
The Pakistan Football Federation has expressed gratitude to the Director General of Pakistan Sports board Yasir Pirzada for facilitating the venue change on short notice.
Pakistan's AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers schedule: September 3: Pakistan vs Iraq; September 6: Pakistan vs Cambodia (host nation); September 9: Pakistan vs Oman.
Recent Stories
UAE expresses solidarity with Afghanistan, conveys condolences over victims of b ..
UAE conducts 76th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip
Dubai Foster Care Committee releases half-yearly report
CE-Ventures invests in $100 million funding round for US nuclear technology comp ..
Israeli government approves colonial construction plan in E1 area
Advisor to Chairman Senate appointed Ambassador of ISC
National players gearing up for AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 qualifiers
PFA discards 2,000 liters of water-mixed milk
At least 15 dead in Karachi rain-related incidents
Egypt hosts first preliminary camel race
Emirates Falcons International Cup to mark launch as annual event starting from ..
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) disconnects 3 more meters
More Stories From Sports
-
National players gearing up for AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 qualifiers43 seconds ago
-
Alcaraz, Raducanu steal spotlight in US Open mixed doubles debut6 hours ago
-
Sikandar Bakht stranded in Karachi DHA flooding after heavy downpour6 hours ago
-
Pakistani cricketer Haider Ali's bail extended in Manchester rape case6 hours ago
-
PCB Talent Hunt Programme for Schools set to start in September7 hours ago
-
Pakistani talent Adeel Afzal carries hockey dreams to Germany8 hours ago
-
Pakistan likely not to take part in Asia Cup Hockey Tournament 20251 day ago
-
Salman replaces Ahmed in Top End T20 series1 day ago
-
Babar, Rizwan drop from Category A as PCB announces 2025–26 central contracts1 day ago
-
Chicago Kingsmen outplay Pakistan Shaheens by 69 runs1 day ago
-
Lahore lifts Basketball Trophy-20252 days ago
-
Pakistani boxers win Int'l titles2 days ago