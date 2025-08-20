National players gearing up for AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 qualifiers

The national U23 team's training camp is underway here at the Jinnah Sports Complex, where Head Coach Nolberto Solano has joined the squad

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The national U23 team's training camp is underway here at the Jinnah sports Complex, where Head Coach Nolberto Solano has joined the squad.

Earlier, due to potential weather disruptions in Abbottabad, the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) decided to relocate the national team's training camp to Islamabad.

Initially, 50 players selected through national tryouts are participating in the camp, with the final 23-man squad to be announced later, said a press release.

The team is gearing up for the qualifiers under the guidance of Coach Solano, who will oversee preparations for the next two weeks.

The Pakistan Football Federation has expressed gratitude to the Director General of Pakistan Sports board Yasir Pirzada for facilitating the venue change on short notice.

Pakistan's AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers schedule: September 3: Pakistan vs Iraq; September 6: Pakistan vs Cambodia (host nation); September 9: Pakistan vs Oman.