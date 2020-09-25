UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Players Join Domestic Teams For National T20 Cup

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 04:43 PM

National players join domestic teams for National T20 Cup

Twenty-one members of the men’s national team who toured England for three Tests and as many T20Is joined their respective First XI sides in Multan today after they returned second negative Covid-19 tests

Multan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th September, 2020) Twenty-one members of the men’s national team who toured England for three Tests and as many T20Is joined their respective First XI sides in Multan today after they returned second negative Covid-19 tests.

These 21 players are Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Khan Snr, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Sohail Khan, Usman Khan Shinwari and Yasir Shah.

The results of the second Covid-19 tests of Sarfaraz Ahmed, captain Sindh, and Kamran Akmal, Central Punjab wicketkeeper-batsman, are expected tomorrow. Sarfaraz had his test earlier today, while Kamran will undergo his second test later in the day. The two will join their sides after they return negative results.

Sohail Tanvir, who took part in the Caribbean Premier League, joined Northern after clearing his both Covid-19 tests.

An individual, belonging to a First XI squad, who was isolated after his first test came out positive has cleared his second test. He will be eligible to join his team after clearing his third test, which will take place on 30 September.

Meanwhile, Fawad Alam, who also toured England with the national squad and is leading Sindh Second XI, has joined his side in Lahore after returning his second negative test for Covid-19.

The National T20 Cup First XI tournament, curtain-raiser for the domestic season 2020-21, will commence on Wednesday, 30 September in Multan, before it shifts to Rawalpindi on 9 October. The National T20 Cup for the Second XI teams will be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium from 1-8 October.

Related Topics

Sindh Lahore Multan Imran Khan T20 Punjab Rawalpindi Asad Shafiq Fawad Alam Mohammad Hafeez Yasir Shah Kamran Akmal Shoaib Malik Usman Khan Sohail Khan Mohammad Rizwan Iftikhar Ahmed Mohammad Amir Fakhar Zaman Shadab Khan Mohammad Abbas Imam-ul-Haq Abid Ali September October Afridi From Premier League

Recent Stories

Brett Lee shares what he did to bring Dean Jones b ..

11 minutes ago

DEWA participates in Ten-Year Forecast summit by I ..

14 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $41.22 a barrel T ..

29 minutes ago

China, UN to hold high-level conference on povert ..

2 minutes ago

Seven dead, 963 injured in 869 accidents in Punjab ..

2 minutes ago

UK Ruling on Assange Extradition Trial to Be Made ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.