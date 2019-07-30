National Ranking Boys & Girls Badminton Championship from August 1

All Pakistan National Junior Ranking Badminton Championship will be played from August 1-6, 2019 at Abbottabad Sports Complex under the aegis of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Badminton Association in collaboration with the Directorate of Sports KP, Regional Sports Officer and District Administration Abbottabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 30th Jul, 2019 ):All Pakistan National Junior Ranking Badminton Championship will be played from August 1-6, 2019 at Abbottabad Sports Complex under the aegis of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Badminton Association in collaboration with the Directorate of Sports KP, Regional Sports Officer and District Administration Abbottabad.

This was stated by Regional Sports Officer Syed Saqlain Shah while addressing a press conference here at Media Center on Tuesday. Secretary KP Badminton Association Haji Amjad Khan, Organizing Secretary Mian Sadaqat Shah, head coach Shah Faisal were also present.

He said arrangements in this connection had already been kicked off and hopefully the championship would be organized in a befitting manner.

Flanked by National Coaches Nadeem Khan and Hayat Ullah, Syed Saqlain Shah said it was for the first time that KP was hosting the national junior event wherein both boys and girls were taking part.

He said the male and female players from across Pakistan including Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, National Bank, Habib Bank, Pakistan Wapda would be taking part in the Boys Under-14 singles, Boys Under-16 singles, Boys Under-18 singles and Boys Under-18 doubles, Girls Under-16 singles, Girls Under-18 singles and Girls Under-18 doubles.

He also lauded Aamir Afaq, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, for extending all out support to the organizing committee.

He said Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khattak was very keen to have such national events in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the championship at one side would provide opportunities to the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to learn good things while playing against top players of the country and on the other would give competitive exposure to the youth.

Amjad Khan on this occasion said KP was blessed with good talent and that was why the province had produced top class players in Badminton.

He said KP had the honor of producing National Junior, National Under-18 and National Senior Champions.

He said KP Badminton Association was striving hard to promote the game in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and recently merged tribal districts and for this purpose holding of the said championship would provide ample opportunities to the youth to come and exhibit their hidden talent at national level.

The championship was also carrying handsome cash prizes along with glittering trophies and certificates.

He said the players would also enjoy their stay made by Regional Sports Officer Abbottabad Syed Saqlain Shah with the support and cooperation of District Administration Abbottabad.

Syed Saqlain Shah on this occasion disclosed that currently on the support of DC Abbottabad male and female Sports Gala continued wherein a total 15 disciplines and more than 2800 players associated with these games.