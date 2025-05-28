National Ranking Tennis C’ships kicks off

The 1st Emerging Pakistan National Ranking Tennis Championships 2025 kicked off here at the PTF Tennis Complex on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) The 1st Emerging Pakistan National Ranking Tennis Championships 2025 kicked off here at the PTF Tennis Complex on Wednesday.

More than 200 entries in seven different categories including men's singles, men's doubles, ladies singles, boys 18&under, boys 14&under, and boys 12&under, are participating in the event from across Pakistan.

Top players including Aqeel Khan, Shahzad Khan, Yousaf Khalil, Muzammil Murtaza, Barkatullah, Abdullah Adnan, Ahmad Nael Qureshi, Abubakar Talha, Asad Zaman, Salar Khan, Abdul Basit, Yahya Ikram, Haziq Asim, Zohaib Afzal Malik, Junaid Khan, Razik Sultan, Ushan Suhail, Meheq Khokhar, Zunaisha Noor, Lalrukha Sajid, and Mahrukh Sajid will also be in action in the event.

The event is sponsored by Emerging Pakistan and State Life Insurance Corporation, the championships aim to promote tennis excellence in the country.

Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, President-PTF, wished the participants the best of luck and thanked Honorable Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, for his personal interest in making it possible to conduct the event. He also expressed gratitude to the sponsors.

"The President PTF said, “The championships were initially planned to be held in Quetta, Balochistan, as the Balochistan Open National Ranking Tennis Tournaments, but due to the non-availability of proper infrastructure to hold such a mega event.

The Honorable Minister was gracious enough to agree to our proposal to shift the venue from Quetta to Islamabad. Mr. Jam Kamal Khan, the Honorable Minister, also registered our request for the upgradation of the infrastructure for tennis at Quetta."

Col. (R) Zia-ud-din Tufail, Secretary-General PTF, also wished all participants success and thanked the sponsors for their support. He also extended his gratitude to the Minister for initiating the process of conducting such a high-profile event.

Mens Singles Qualifying 2nd Round: Bilal Asim beat Wakeel Mauz 8-0; Muhammad Ali beat Ubaida Bin Ilyas 8-2; Yahya Ikram beat Waleed Anwar 8-2; Azeem Khan beat M.Umer 8-1; Saqib Ali beat Abdaar Ali 8-5; Syed Hamza Hussain beat Zaheed 8-0; Abdul Basit beat Roohan Noori 8-0; Zohaib Afzal Malik beat Rayyan Khan 8-4; M.Talha beat Haziq Areejo 8-2; Ali Zain beat Mustansir Ali 8-3; Jabir Ali beat Ikramullah 8-1; Saifullah Khan beat M.Uzair.

The final round of the qualifying matches will be played on Thursday. The main draw matches will start on Friday.