ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Islamabad Tennis Association (ITA) is organizing the 35th Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships here at PTF–SDA Tennis Complex from Monday.

The competitions include Men and Women, Boys U-18, Boys and Girls U-12. Top players Aqeel Khan, Muhammad Shoaib, Muzammil Murtaza, Muhammad Abid, would feature in Men's Singles The Women's category would include players Sarah Mahboob Khan, Noor Malik, Esha Jawad, Mehaq Khokhar. Many more National players would participate in Junior U-18 events and show their prowess in the extravaganza.

The men's singles qualifying draw of 64 was taken out in which 45 players from different parts of the country would be competing and 8 will qualify for the Main Draw of Men's Singles. The qualifying matches would kick off on Monday. Junior U-18 Singles qualifying draw of 8 was also taken out and matches would commence on the same day.

Top Eight seeds of Men's Singles include Aqeel Khan, Muhammad Shoaib, Muhammad Abid, Muzammil Murtaza, Yousaf Khalil, Mudassar Murtaza, Heera Ashiq and Barkatullah.

The 1st Round Qualifying would see matches of; Sikandar Amin Vs Ghuffran Alam, Abdullah Shafqat Vs Syed Abdullah Hassan, Baqar Ali Vs Kashan-ul-Haq, Aqil Khan Vs Faisal Khalil, Abdullah Karim Vs Ahmad Murad, Saif Ali Khan Vs Daisuke Uremi (JPN), M.Shawaal Azeem Vs Bilal Taibzada, Rayan Ahmed Khan Vs Li Teng, Hassan Zeb Vs Naseebullah Kakkar, Zaeem Ghafoor Vs Rafay Tarrar, Talha Khan Vs Asif Mehmood, Saifullah Khan Vs Mustansir Ali Khan followed by 2nd Round and Final Round. Boys 18&U Singles qualifying matches: Umar Masood Abbasi Vs Ehtisham and Abdul Samad Vs Arslan.