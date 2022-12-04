UrduPoint.com

National Ranking Tennis C'ships On Monday

Muhammad Rameez Published December 04, 2022 | 05:40 PM

National Ranking Tennis C'ships on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Islamabad Tennis Association (ITA) is organizing the 35th Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships here at PTF–SDA Tennis Complex from Monday.

The competitions include Men and Women, Boys U-18, Boys and Girls U-12. Top players Aqeel Khan, Muhammad Shoaib, Muzammil Murtaza, Muhammad Abid, would feature in Men's Singles The Women's category would include players Sarah Mahboob Khan, Noor Malik, Esha Jawad, Mehaq Khokhar. Many more National players would participate in Junior U-18 events and show their prowess in the extravaganza.

The men's singles qualifying draw of 64 was taken out in which 45 players from different parts of the country would be competing and 8 will qualify for the Main Draw of Men's Singles. The qualifying matches would kick off on Monday. Junior U-18 Singles qualifying draw of 8 was also taken out and matches would commence on the same day.

Top Eight seeds of Men's Singles include Aqeel Khan, Muhammad Shoaib, Muhammad Abid, Muzammil Murtaza, Yousaf Khalil, Mudassar Murtaza, Heera Ashiq and Barkatullah.

The 1st Round Qualifying would see matches of; Sikandar Amin Vs Ghuffran Alam, Abdullah Shafqat Vs Syed Abdullah Hassan, Baqar Ali Vs Kashan-ul-Haq, Aqil Khan Vs Faisal Khalil, Abdullah Karim Vs Ahmad Murad, Saif Ali Khan Vs Daisuke Uremi (JPN), M.Shawaal Azeem Vs Bilal Taibzada, Rayan Ahmed Khan Vs Li Teng, Hassan Zeb Vs Naseebullah Kakkar, Zaeem Ghafoor Vs Rafay Tarrar, Talha Khan Vs Asif Mehmood, Saifullah Khan Vs Mustansir Ali Khan followed by 2nd Round and Final Round. Boys 18&U Singles qualifying matches: Umar Masood Abbasi Vs Ehtisham and Abdul Samad Vs Arslan.

Related Topics

Tennis Islamabad Arslan Ita Same Saif Ali Khan Women From Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

8 hours ago
 Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transn ..

Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transnistria - Deputy Prime Minister

17 hours ago
 Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow ..

Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow out

17 hours ago
 Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

17 hours ago
 South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesma ..

South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesman

17 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.