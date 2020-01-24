National Ranking Tennis from Saturday

The 33rd Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships Ladies Singles and Doubles events would kick off here at PTF Tennis Complex on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ):The 33rd Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships Ladies Singles and Doubles events would kick off here at PTF Tennis Complex on Saturday.

Top leading players Aqeel Khan, Muzammil Murtaza, Muhammad Abid, Heera Ashiq, Shahzad Khan, Mudassar Murtaza, Ahmed Ch, Muhammad Shoaib, Waqas Malik and Ladies players Sarah Mahboob Khan, Sara Mansoor, Mehek Khkokor and Noor Malik would be seen in action in the tournament, said a press release issued here.

Five events Men's Singles, Men's Doubles, Ladies Singles, Ladies Doubles and Senior Doubles 45 Plus would be played during the championships.

The ladies event would begin from Saturday to provide an opportunity to female players to finish their matches before proceeding to New Zealand for participation in Asia Oceania Fed Cup competition.

The Men's Singles qualifying event would be played on Monday. Arif Qureshi, ITF White Badge official would officiate as Referee whereas Muhammad Khalil Chughtai has been nominated as tournament director.

Islamabad Tennis Association has separated the junior events from professional categories to encourage the talented junior players.

Top 24 players would be accepted into the Main Draw of Men's Singles as per PTF National Ranking and 8 players will qualify through the draws.