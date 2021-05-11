UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Rockball C'ship In June

Muhammad Rameez 10 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 12:10 PM

National Rockball C'ship in June

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rockball Federation would be holding the National Rockball Championship in Lahore from June 13 to 15.

According to the Secretary General of Pakistan Rockball Federation Uma Laila Kulsoom Rana, preparations for the championship were in full swing.

"Besides the departments, teams from Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Islamabad will feature in the championship," she said.

He said a managers meeting would be held prior to the championship, in which the rules and draws of the event would be informed and announced, respectively.

It may be mentioned here that the said championship was to be played in August last year but was postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Azad Jammu And Kashmir May June August Event From

Recent Stories

Eid al-Fitr Thursday in UAE

17 minutes ago

Hunger-striking Thai democracy protest leader gran ..

38 minutes ago

Covid antibodies last 8 months after infection: st ..

38 minutes ago

LWMC lifts 6346 tons solid waste from 49 zones

38 minutes ago

Concern for Real Madrid and France as Mendy suffer ..

38 minutes ago

German Interior Minister Alarmed by Migrant Influx ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.