ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rockball Federation would be holding the National Rockball Championship in Lahore from June 13 to 15.

According to the Secretary General of Pakistan Rockball Federation Uma Laila Kulsoom Rana, preparations for the championship were in full swing.

"Besides the departments, teams from Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Islamabad will feature in the championship," she said.

He said a managers meeting would be held prior to the championship, in which the rules and draws of the event would be informed and announced, respectively.

It may be mentioned here that the said championship was to be played in August last year but was postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic in the country.