National Rope Skipping Coaching Course From June 27

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 05:57 PM

National Rope Skipping Coaching Course from June 27

The two-day online National Rope Skipping Coaching Course under the auspices of Pakistan Rope Skipping Federation would kick off from June 27

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The two-day online National Rope Skipping Coaching Course under the auspices of Pakistan Rope Skipping Federation would kick off from June 27.

President, International Rope Skipping Federation, Harpal Singh Flora would inaugurate the course.

According to President of Pakistan Rope Skipping Federation Maqbool Arain all preparations for the coaching course were in full swing.

He said that the Executive Committee meeting of Pakistan Rope Skipping Federation would be called in few days time to finalize the arrangements and regulations of the course.

Coaches, sports Teachers and players from all over the country would participate in the course, he said.

He said experts and experienced international coaches including Director, International Rope Skipping Federation, Marteen; Moagi Sharp (Bostswana), Fateemah Sheybani (Iran), Davesh (India) would deliver lectures on the new laws/rules, techniques games, rope skipping, physical fitness and diet.

He said the interested candidates can register their Names, date of birth, qualifications, experience of games and address on whatsapp # 03213077577 or pakropeskippingfed@gmail.com before June 20.

