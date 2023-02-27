ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Rope Skipping Federation would be holding the National Rope Skipping Championship would kick off in Karachi from March 3.

According to President Pakistan Rope Skipping Federation (PRSF), Maqbool Arain, the preparations for the championship were ongoing. "Male and female teams from all over the country will participate in the championship," he said.

He said the teams to feature in the championship include Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad and Teams from different departments.

"A total of four different categories of competitions have been held in the championship, men's singles, men's doubles, ladies' singles and ladies' doubles." Arain said the manager's meeting of teams would be held on March 2 at Mini sports Complex Nazimabad, Karachi. Teams would also be made aware of the draws and rules of the event in the meeting.

"The final matches of the championship will be played on March 5 and prizes would be distributed among the winning teams in the closing ceremony of the event," he said.