The National Rope Skipping Championship would kick off from October 17 under the auspices of Pakistan Rope Skipping Federation at Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :The National Rope Skipping Championship would kick off from October 17 under the auspices of Pakistan Rope Skipping Federation at Karachi.

According to the President, Pakistan Rope Skipping Federation, Maqbool Arain a total of six categories competition would be held in the championship including Men Singles, Men Doubles, Women Singles, Women Doubles, Men Team Event and Women Team Event.

"After the finals, the prize Distribution Ceremony will be held on October19 in which Trophies, Medals and Certificates will be delivered to the winning teams," he said.

Maqbool said 40 players including men and women would be selected during the championship for the training camps.

"The selected players will take part in the international events in Thailand, Malaysia, and other countries," he said.