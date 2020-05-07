UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Rugby League Backs Down On Compulsory Flu Shots Before Season Restart

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 03:02 PM

National Rugby League backs down on compulsory flu shots before season restart

Australia's National Rugby League backed down Thursday on a demand that players undergo compulsory flu vaccinations before playing in a resumed competition, clearing another hurdle in its bid to restart its virus-interrupted season on May 28

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Australia's National Rugby League backed down Thursday on a demand that players undergo compulsory flu vaccinations before playing in a resumed competition, clearing another hurdle in its bid to restart its virus-interrupted season on May 28.

The jabs had been included in strict health protocols agreed by the league in return for clearance to resume play, but several players had refused the injections.

On Thursday, the NRL announced that players could decline the vaccination for "compelling reasons" such as medical, religious or conscientious grounds if they signed a liability waiver acknowledging their heightened risk of contracting influenza.

"Until an NRL-approved release is acknowledged and signed by players, they will not be permitted to train," the league said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear if Australian health authorities had approved the exemptions, after both Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his powerful home affairs minister, Peter Dutton, insisted on a "no jab, no play" condition for allowing the NRL to resume competition.

The official nrl.com website had reported that players refusing to get the vaccination included the Gold Coast's Bryce Cartwright and the Canberra Raiders trio of Sia Soliola, Josh Papalii and Joseph Tapine.

It said 97 percent of the league's 800 players had already had the vaccination.

The cash-strapped NRL suspended its season on March 24 due to Australia's coronavirus shutdown and has pushed hard to resume play so it can retain revenue from broadcasting rights.

It plans to stage matches in Sydney, with the New Zealand Warriors based in rural New South Wales and the Melbourne Storm setting up camp on the NSW-Victoria border.

But a string of lockdown breaches by high-profile players has prompted warnings from authorities that the competition will not go ahead if the rules are not obeyed.

Related Topics

Storm Prime Minister Australia Gold Coast Canberra Melbourne Sydney Cartwright Wales March May Border Influenza From National Refinery Limited New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Freedom fighter Riyaz Naikoo goes as top trend on ..

9 minutes ago

Mumbai becomes 1st Indian city to report over 10,0 ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistani lawyer named as member of Facebook's Ove ..

3 minutes ago

Lesotho Prime Minister confirms plans to step down ..

3 minutes ago

Two killed in road accident in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

Asia virus latest: Philippine economy shrinks, Tai ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.